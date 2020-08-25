Left Menu
23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 23 new cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,154, the state's health department said.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 23 new cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,154, the state's health department said. According to it, currently, there are 1,324 active cases, while 3,784 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 28 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

"23 new COVID19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 5,154 including 1,324 active cases, 3,784 recovered cases and 28 deaths so far," it said. According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

