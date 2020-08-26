Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma, on ventilator support: Army Hospital
"Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.
The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)
