COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch 'Kiran', a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline (1800-599-0019), developed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with its partners, aims to provide support for early screening, first-aid, psychological support, distress management, mental wellbeing, preventing deviant behaviors, psychological crisis management, among others. The helpline will offer mental health rehabilitation services.

As per the Ministry, 'Kiran' targets to resolve issues of people across the country experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, panic attack, adjustment disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, pandemic induced psychological issues, and mental health emergency. The helpline will be supported by 660 volunteers clinical/rehabilitation psychologists and 668 volunteer psychiatrists, along with 75 experts at 25 helpline centers who will have the capacity of handling 300 clients per hour.

It will offer support in 13 languages for any individual, family, NGOs, parent associations, professional associations, rehabilitation institutes, hospitals, or anyone in need of support across the country.