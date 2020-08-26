Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch 'Kiran', a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 13:18 IST
COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27
Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch 'Kiran', a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline (1800-599-0019), developed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with its partners, aims to provide support for early screening, first-aid, psychological support, distress management, mental wellbeing, preventing deviant behaviors, psychological crisis management, among others. The helpline will offer mental health rehabilitation services.

As per the Ministry, 'Kiran' targets to resolve issues of people across the country experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, panic attack, adjustment disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, pandemic induced psychological issues, and mental health emergency. The helpline will be supported by 660 volunteers clinical/rehabilitation psychologists and 668 volunteer psychiatrists, along with 75 experts at 25 helpline centers who will have the capacity of handling 300 clients per hour.

It will offer support in 13 languages for any individual, family, NGOs, parent associations, professional associations, rehabilitation institutes, hospitals, or anyone in need of support across the country.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England have right mix to be world’s best test side, says Root

Englands hard-earned test series wins over the summer with a blend of youth and experience show the sides drive to be the number one team in the world, according to captain Joe Root. England beat the West Indies 2-1 and Pakistan 1-0 in a ra...

Netaji family members question 'credibility' of Mukherjee Commission report

Two members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses family have questioned the credibility of the Justice Mukherjee Commissions report, stating that it pronounced the icon of the freedom struggle dead without offering any information on the cause an...

Mahad tragedy: Excavator operator praised for 'non-stop' work

An operator of a heavy duty excavator is being praised by the authorities and locals of Mahad town in Maharashtras Raigad district, as he has been working virtually non-stop to clear the debris of a building that collapsed on Monday evening...

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, Aug 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020