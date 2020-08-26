Left Menu
Development News Edition

Husband, mother-in-law get 10 years in jail for dowry death of woman

But it failed to meet the dowry demands of the groom's family, due to which the woman was subjected to mental and physical torture, chief public prosecutor, Alipore District Court, Radha Kanta Mukherjee, submitted. Since her maternal home was in the same locality, Jakina would visit the house on some pretext and had told her relatives about her ordeal, he submitted before the court.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:22 IST
Husband, mother-in-law get 10 years in jail for dowry death of woman

A South 24 Parganas district court on Wednesday sentenced a man and his mother to 10 years in jail for dowry death of his wife within five months of marriage. After finding Hajan Mollah alias Jiko and his mother Sonwara Bewa guilty of causing the dowry death of Jakina Begum in March 2010, Third Additional District Judge Partha Pratim Chakraborti, sentenced them to 10 years in prison.

Each of them were also sentenced to one year in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for dowry-related torture. Both the sentences will run concurrently. The incident had taken place at Rabindranagar in the southern suburbs of the city.

The victim's family had gifted several items to Mollah at the time of the arranged marriage. But it failed to meet the dowry demands of the groom's family, due to which the woman was subjected to mental and physical torture, chief public prosecutor, Alipore District Court, Radha Kanta Mukherjee, submitted.

Since her maternal home was in the same locality, Jakina would visit the house on some pretext and had told her relatives about her ordeal, he submitted before the court. Suspecting something unusual with the behaviour of her husband, Jakina's parents visited Mollah's house and found her charred to death in a room, Mukherjee said.

The door of the room, in which she was found dead with 90 per cent burns, was found to be open, he said. Jakina's parents lodged a complaint of murder and dowry demands against Hajan Mollah and his parents at Rabindranagar police station.

They were tried for dowry death (section 304B of IPC) and coercion and torture on dowry demands (section 498A of IPC) following such prayer by the chief public prosecutor since the death occurred within five momths of marriage. During trial, which commenced in 2012, the father of Hajan Mollah died, leaving him and his mother as accused in the case.

Following trial, during which 13 witnesses were examined, the court found Hajan Mollah and his mother guilty on August 24..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US sanctions Chinese companies, individuals for construction projects in South China Sea

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Chinese companies and nationals who have taken up illegal construction projects in the South China Sea as part of Beijings expansionist agenda. China claims sovereignty over most part of the resource...

Telangana CM seeks to expedite appointment of varsity VCs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors VCs to universities in the state. The Search Committees, appointed by the state government for the selection of...

HC denies bail to anti-CAA activist Osama

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of an anti-CAA activist arrested on charges of being a participant of an unlawful assembly which made hate speeches and seditious statements during a protest against the last years changes...

Scant mention of brewing crises at Republican convention

As Republicans make the case for a second Trump term at their convention, trouble is brewing outside. A potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane is bearing down on Texas and Louisiana and will likely test the administrations emergency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020