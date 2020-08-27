Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona to strip Spain's departed ex-king of city awards

Barcelona's city council on Thursday voted to strip former Spanish King Juan Carlos of all official awards he received from the city, including its highest honour, over allegations of corruption. The former monarch abruptly left Spain for the United Arab Emirates this month, under the cloud of preliminary investigations into his business dealings in Spain and Switzerland that followed a Swiss newspaper report linking him to an alleged illegal money transfer.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:02 IST
Barcelona to strip Spain's departed ex-king of city awards
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Barcelona's city council on Thursday voted to strip former Spanish King Juan Carlos of all official awards he received from the city, including its highest honour, over allegations of corruption.

The former monarch abruptly left Spain for the United Arab Emirates this month, under the cloud of preliminary investigations into his business dealings in Spain and Switzerland that followed a Swiss newspaper report linking him to an alleged illegal money transfer. His sudden exit, and a subsequent two-week official silence on his whereabouts, reignited a debate about the role of the monarchy in Spain, where opinion about the institution is sharply divided.

The ex-king, against whom no formal investigation has been opened, has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations. His lawyer has said he remains at the Spanish prosecutor's disposal. Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, where a powerful separatist movement has been campaigning for years to establish a republic independent of Spain, and the vote to strip the former king of the awards was carried by separatist parties on the council. Catalans are split over independence.

The honours Juan Carlos received included the prestigious gold medal awarded to people who have distinguished themselves through personal merit or by rendering exceptional services to Barcelona. City Mayor Ada Colau, whose party abstained in the vote, criticized the royal palace for allowing Juan Carlos to leave the country without facing the allegations surrounding him.

"These are serious events that have generated real alarm... Like all democrats we want transparency and many more answers than the palace has provided so far," she said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsenThe United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the worlds two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief...

COVID-19: Govt's fiscal measures responsible, prudent and calibrated, says RBI Guv

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday appreciated the governments response to the COVID-19 crisis as being fiscally very prudent and very calibrated. I cannot speak for the government. But I just want to say that in the central bank, as ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hollywood thriller Tenet tests fans appetite for cinemasThe hopes of Hollywood were riding on the opening of Tenet on Wednesday as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests the app...

Had to let go of Chris Lynn with 'heavy heart': Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has said that the franchise had to let go of Chris Lynn with a heavy heart. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020