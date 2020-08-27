Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong rejects journalist's visa, stoking press freedom concerns

A Hong Kong news website said on Thursday that authorities had rejected a visa for an Irish journalist working there without providing a reason, stoking concerns about media freedoms under Beijing's new national security law for the city. Aaron McNicholas, who covered the city's sometimes-violent anti-government protests last year, waited almost six months before being told his visa had been denied, the outlet said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong rejects journalist's visa, stoking press freedom concerns

A Hong Kong news website said on Thursday that authorities had rejected a visa for an Irish journalist working there without providing a reason, stoking concerns about media freedoms under Beijing's new national security law for the city.

Aaron McNicholas, who covered the city's sometimes-violent anti-government protests last year, waited almost six months before being told his visa had been denied, the outlet said. McNicholas was employed by Bloomberg at the time of the protests.

"It seems we have been targeted under the climate of the new security law and because of our impartial and fact-based coverage," HKFP editor-in-chief Tom Grundy said in a statement. The news website would press the government to offer reasons for the denial and would consider an appeal and legal challenge, he added.

The Hong Kong government and immigration department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Media groups said the move reflected an acceleration in the decline of press freedoms under the security law which punishes what Beijing defines as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

"Denial of a work visa to a thriving local news operation bashes the most basic promise of press freedom given repeatedly by the Hong Kong government," said Steven Butler, Asia Programme Coordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists. "It also severely undermines Hong Kong's status as an international city and financial centre, which cannot flourish unless journalists are free to do their work."

Journalists in the former British colony have told Reuters they fear the legislation could be used to silence media and crack down on freedom of expression, concerns the Hong Kong government has rejected. The semi-autonomous city is guaranteed freedom of speech and the press under Article 27 of the Basic Law, the mini-constitution agreed by China when it took back control of the global financial hub in 1997.

The news comes more than a month after The New York Times said it would shift part of its Hong Kong office to Seoul as it faced challenges securing work permits. The Hong Kong government said at the time the city remained a regional media hub.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour will support player-led protests against racial injustice

The PGA Tour said on Thursday it will support any players who decide to protest against racial injustice following boycotts by athletes in other sports in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. The NBAs Wisconsin-based...

India Open, Syed Modi International cancelled in BWF's adjusted calendar due to Covid-19

The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation BWF as the badmintons governing body announced its adjusted international calendar due to the corona...

Man held for stealing money from own house in Mathura

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentif...

Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on LAC in Ladakh

A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual ControlLAC, India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020