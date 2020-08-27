Left Menu
Development News Edition

France suspends controversial glue-trapping of songbirds

France has suspended the glue-trapping of songbirds this year but stopped short of abolishing the controversial practice which is criticized as barbaric by bird lovers and banned under European Union regulations. President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Thursday that, following a meeting with environment minister Barbara Pompili and hunting federation president Willy Schraen, the quota for hunting thrushes and blackbirds with glue traps will be set to zero this year.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:19 IST
France suspends controversial glue-trapping of songbirds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France has suspended the glue-trapping of songbirds this year but stopped short of abolishing the controversial practice which is criticized as barbaric by bird lovers and banned under European Union regulations.

President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Thursday that, following a meeting with environment minister Barbara Pompili and hunting federation president Willy Schraen, the quota for hunting thrushes and blackbirds with glue traps will be set to zero this year. France is the only country to still allow the catching of birds with glue traps - and other "traditional" methods such as snares and nets - despite a 1979 European Union ban.

Under a 1989 decree allowing glue trapping as long as it is "selective, controlled and in limited quantity", France has allowed the practice every year despite protests by bird protection organizations, who say that glue traps cause severe stress and that protected species are also caught in them. "This is a good result because until now every year an exception was made allowing the hunt. But they are not banning the practice, only suspending it," France Bird Protection Association president Yves Verilhac told Reuters.

The association says glue trapping is a "cruel and odious" practice from a bygone era and that France should join other EU nations in outlawing it completely. Verilhac said Macron was merely responding to a July 4 European Union injunction and the threat of EU legal action against France.

The Elysee palace statement said France was awaiting a response from the European Court of Justice about legal issues involving glue trapping. Hunting federation chief Schraen said on BFM television that there was no reason to ban glue trapping and that his association would fight the decision in court.

"There are just a few thousand hunters in the south of France and they have been doing this for decades. It has no impact on bird numbers" he said. He said that no protected species were being caught this way and that the suspension was a purely political decision.

"I defend these rural values, which must continue," he said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA meeting Thursday night to plan return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of directors will meet with player representatives from 13 remaining playoff teams to determine when postseason games will resume. NBA playoff games for Thursday will not be played as schedu...

Tennis-Djokovic given smooth path at U.S. Open, Stephens looms for Serena

Top seed Novak Djokovic was handed a comfortable-looking draw on Thursday as he bids for a fourth U.S. Open title but Serena Williams could face danger early on as the American prepares for another attempt to win a 24th major singles crown....

PREVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic primed to extend unbeaten 2020 streak in New York

The mens draw at a Grand Slam has seldom had such an overwhelming a favourite in recent times as Novak Djokovic at this years U.S. Open, with lot more at stake for the world number one than just his 18th major title.It took the COVID-19 pan...

Tennis-Djokovic plays down Nadal and Federer absence at U.S. Open

World number one Novak Djokovic heads into the U.S. Open as red-hot favourite to win his 18th Grand Slam and has played down the absence of perennial rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Holder Nadal pulled out earlier this month due to n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020