No coercive actions against man booked for tweets over SSR death case: Bombay HC

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to not take any coercive action against Sameet Thakkar, who was booked by Nagpur Police after he made some tweets in Sushant Singh Rajput case. A division bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Avinash G Gharote issued notices to the respondents for final disposal of the matter.

"Meanwhile, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner though investigation may proceed, and if completed, chargesheet shall not be filed. Stand over two weeks," the bench said in its order issued on Friday. Sameet Thakkar had also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A case against Thakkar is also pending before Mumbai Police for comments on Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. (ANI)