Army organises career counselling, job fair for unemployed youths in J-K's Kupwara

Indian Army conducted a Job Fair and career counselling event for the educated unemployed youths of Gujjarpatti Lolab valley in Kupwara, a district of North Kashmir.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:36 IST
Army organises career counselling, job fair for unemployed youths in J-K's Kupwara. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army conducted a Job Fair and career counselling event for the educated unemployed youths of Gujjarpatti Lolab valley in Kupwara, a district of North Kashmir. The experts held intensive discussion with these youths of Lolab and explained them the importance of peaceful life with dignity.

Morever, liaison was also carried out with various skill development centres, NGOs and civil agencies by the Indian Army to get respectable jobs for these youth. The event was chaired by Colonel Raj Kumar Mahajan, CO 28 RR and was attended by the civil populace of Lolab valley.

Interestingly, nine boys were given job offers by agencies and they will be placed all across the Kashmir valley in various sectors such as Hotel Industry, Petroleum and Tourism Industry. The event was made successful with the efforts of Initiative for Peace and Development NGO. "In order to prevail peace in the Valley, we have given job appointments to the nine youth in different sectors like hotel industry, Petrol Pumps, Cotton industries across India. This will help them lead a good life with their family," Mahajan told ANI.

The families of the youths who got jobs were thankful and praised the efforts of Indian Army in helping their wards get another chance to lead a better life. The Sarpanchs and other dignitaries also attending the event and appreciated the initiative taken by Indian Army and requested them to hold such events frequently. "We are very thankful that they have given us a good opportunity. We belong to a family that cannot afford things that they have provided us. This job opportunity will help our family to grow," Shabir Ahmad, a beneficiary said.

Khurshid Malik, Member Block development Council, Sogam Lolab thanked Indian Army for the initiative and providing new opportunities to the youth of Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "This is really a nice initiative. They have always supported us and given us opportunity to the youth to lead a good life. I am very thankful." (ANI)

