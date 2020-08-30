2,024 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

As many as 2,024 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 22 deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 1,73,390 in the national capital. According to the government data, the total number of cases includes, 1,54,171 recovered/ discharged/migrated, 14,793 active cases, and 4,426 deaths.

Currently, there are 820 containment zones in Delhi. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.