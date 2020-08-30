1,689 more COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab
A total of 1,689 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 52,526 in the state.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:51 IST
A total of 1,689 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 52,526 in the state. According to the state health department, 1,656 discharges were also reported today. The total number of cases includes 35,747 discharges and 1,404 deaths so far.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.
The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Punjab CM orders strict action in Moga's 'Khalistan flag' hoisting incident
Subdued I-Day celebrations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh due to COVID-19
Punjab CM calls for readiness to combat threat from Pak, China
Punjab CM calls for readiness to combat border threat from Pakistan, China
Punjab CM pledges on Independence Day not to 'rest' until economy is 'back on track'