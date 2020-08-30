1,689 more COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

A total of 1,689 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 52,526 in the state. According to the state health department, 1,656 discharges were also reported today. The total number of cases includes 35,747 discharges and 1,404 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.