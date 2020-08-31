Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses Vijay Mallya's plea seeking review of 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya seeking a review of its May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:05 IST
SC dismisses Vijay Mallya's plea seeking review of 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya seeking a review of its May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice UU Lalit, dismissed the plea saying "we don't find any merit in the plea". The court had reserved its order in the matter on August 27 after hearing all the parties in the case.

Mallya is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the United Kingdom. The Supreme Court had issued its May 9, 2017, order on a plea by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI), claiming he had allegedly transferred USD 40 million received from British firm Diageo to his children in "flagrant violation" of various judicial orders.

Earlier, the apex court had asked Mallya about the "truthfulness" of his disclosure of assets and the transfer of money to his children. At that time, the top court was dealing with pleas of lending banks seeking contempt action and a direction to Mallya to deposit USD 40 million received from offshore firm Diageo to the banks respectively. The banks had then accused Mallya of concealing the facts and diverting the money to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in "flagrant violation" of the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

As many as 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 30, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,963, according to the State Health Department on Monday. The officials said that 1,849 pat...

'Proud moment for nation': Rahane on India winning gold in FIDE Chess Olympiad

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Monday congratulated the Indian team on being the joint winners of the FIDE Chess Olympiad and said that the feat is a proud moment for the nation. Taking to Twitter, Rahane wrote Many congratulations to team India...

Eye Health presents a white space opportunity for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) players

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANIBusinessWire India Endless hours spent in front of screens, intensified by COVID 19, is opening up a white space opportunity for VMS players in India, according to the latest research from Mintel. While t...

Interior designing firm Decorpot sets up new Design Experience Centre at Bangalore's Whitefield

Bangalore Karnataka India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir With a strong understanding of customers requirements, Bangalore-based leading home interior designing firm, Decorpot recently launched its brand new Design Experience Centre at Whitefield in B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020