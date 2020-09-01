Mohali court dismisses bail plea of fmr Punjab DGP

A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a case related to the disappearance of a man in Chandigarh in 1991. The former Director General of Police had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the case and now has the option of approaching the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Garg today (Tuesday) dismissed the bail plea of Saini,” said special public prosecutor Sartej Singh Narula. Saini was booked in May this year in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation

Multani, a resident of Mohali, had been picked up by the police after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991

Narula said that they had argued in the court that they needed Saini's custodial interrogation to find out other accused involved in the matter and how and where was Multani's body disposed of. The Punjab Police on August 28 had conducted raids at Saini's Chandigarh house and other locations but he could not be found. However, on the same day, the court had extended Saini's interim bail till the final orders on his anticipatory bail plea. Saini faces arrest as the court had on August 21 allowed the Punjab Police to add a murder charge against him in this case after two former Chandigarh Police personnel, who are also co-accused in the case, turned approver. The police had back then claimed that Multani escaped from the custody of Qadian Police in Gurdaspur. Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar. The case was registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali.