SC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on SPG's plea for registration of diesel vehicles

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea challenging an NGT order refusing permission for registration of diesel vehicles of the Special Protection Group. A three-judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi pollution control committee and others. "Issue notice returnable within four weeks," the bench, also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee, said.

Special Protection Group moved the apex court against National Green Tribunal's October 9, 2019 order dismissing its plea seeking review of its order refusing permission for registration of diesel vehicles. The NGT had said the permission cannot be granted in view of the Supreme Court order that no new diesel vehicles can be registered in Delhi.

"Subsequently, the top court permitted (registration of) diesel vehicles in category of private cars and SUVs with the engine capacity of 2000 cc subject to certain conditions. The vehicles in question are not covered by the said category," it had said. The green panel had said though it had earlier made exception in cases where public utility was involved, such orders cannot continue to be passed forever so as to become a rule.

The tribunal noted that it had earlier directed that no commercial diesel vehicle could be registered in Delhi in view of the high levels of air pollution. The green panel said it cannot pass conflicting orders.

The tribunal was hearing plea filed by lawyer Vardhaman Kaushik who had filed a petition on deteriorating air quality in Delhi and NCR..