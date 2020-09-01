Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on SPG's plea for registration of diesel vehicles

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea challenging an NGT order refusing permission for registration of diesel vehicles of the Special Protection Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:01 IST
SC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on SPG's plea for registration of diesel vehicles

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea challenging an NGT order refusing permission for registration of diesel vehicles of the Special Protection Group. A three-judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi pollution control committee and others. "Issue notice returnable within four weeks," the bench, also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee, said.

Special Protection Group moved the apex court against National Green Tribunal's October 9, 2019 order dismissing its plea seeking review of its order refusing permission for registration of diesel vehicles. The NGT had said the permission cannot be granted in view of the Supreme Court order that no new diesel vehicles can be registered in Delhi.

"Subsequently, the top court permitted (registration of) diesel vehicles in category of private cars and SUVs with the engine capacity of 2000 cc subject to certain conditions. The vehicles in question are not covered by the said category," it had said. The green panel had said though it had earlier made exception in cases where public utility was involved, such orders cannot continue to be passed forever so as to become a rule.

The tribunal noted that it had earlier directed that no commercial diesel vehicle could be registered in Delhi in view of the high levels of air pollution. The green panel said it cannot pass conflicting orders.

The tribunal was hearing plea filed by lawyer Vardhaman Kaushik who had filed a petition on deteriorating air quality in Delhi and NCR..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Kerala, J-K: CWC

The Central Water Commission CWC issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. A similar risk has been predicted over the watershed of W...

Will convert a floor of our home into museum-cum-library in Pranab Mukherjee’s memory: Abhijit

Former President Pranab Mukherjees son Abhijit, a former parliamentarian, Tuesday said he plans to convert one floor of their house in West Bengals Jangipur into a museum-cum-library in the memory of the departed leader. Abhijit also said h...

Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020

Germany expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe this year than originally feared, but sluggish foreign demand is likely to weaken the rebound in Europes largest economy next year. Presenting the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020