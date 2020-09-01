Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devotees should not rub Shivalingam at Mahakal temple, says SC

Passing a slew of directions to preserve the Shivalingam at the ancient temple, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra directed the temple committee to implement the best methodology to prevent any further damage. The top court said it should be ensured that no visitor or devotee rub the Shivalingam at any cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:51 IST
Devotees should not rub Shivalingam at Mahakal temple, says SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of the deterioration and erosion of Shivalingam at the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and directed that devotees should “do no rubbing” of the lingam. The apex court directed the temple committee to ensure that the pH value, which is used to specify the acidity or basicity, of ‘Bhasma’ during ‘Bhasma Aarti’ is improved and the Shivalingam is preserved from further deterioration. Passing a slew of directions to preserve the Shivalingam at the ancient temple, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra directed the temple committee to implement the best methodology to prevent any further damage.

The top court said it should be ensured that no visitor or devotee rub the Shivalingam at any cost. “If it is done by any devotee, accompanying Poojari or Purohit shall be responsible for not stopping the rubbing. No rubbing of Shivalingam to be done by anyone except during traditional puja and archana performed on behalf of the temple,” said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari. The bench, which delivered its judgement on the issue related to the temple, referred to reports of a committee consisting of experts of Archaeological Survey of India and Geological Survey of India and also that of the temple committee.

“To preserve the Shivalingam, we direct that: (a) any devotee should do no rubbing of the Shivalingam,” it said. The bench noted that expert team had visited Ujjain on January 19 last year and its report indicated that there was erosion of Shivalinga after the last inspection and it is a continuing process. It directed that expert committee “shall visit the temple and submit a report by December 15, 2020, as to the steps to be taken to prevent deterioration of Shivlinga and the steps to be taken to preserve the temple structure, including Chandranageshwar Temple”.

It directed the committee to do a yearly survey and submit a report in the court. “The temple committee to find out a way and consider whether it is necessary to use the metal mund mala on the Shivalingam, or there can be a way out to use mund mala and Serpakarnahas without touching the Shivalingam. Possibility of further reducing weight may also be found out to prevent mechanical abrasion,” it said.

The bench said rubbing of curd, ghee and honey on Shivalingam by devotees is “also a cause of erosion” and it would be appropriate that only pouring of a limited quantity of pure milk is allowed by the temple committee. “Whereas in the traditional puja to be done on behalf of the temple, all pure materials can be used,” it said. The bench said that entire proceedings of ‘puja’ and ‘archana’ in the ‘Garbh Griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) be video recorded 24 hours and preserved for at least six months. It said that temple committee shall provide pure milk from its resources to the visitors and devotees for offering and should ensure that no impure or adulterated milk is offered.

“The temple committee shall provide water from ‘Koti Thirth Kund’ filtered and purified and further maintain the required pH value,” it said. The bench noted that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee had visited the temple in September 2019 and submitted a structural assessment proposal.

“Let the CBRI, Roorkee visit the temple, if necessary, and submit a project report as per its proposal dated September 17, 2019. CBRI, Roorkee, is directed to submit a project report regarding structural stability within six months. A sum of Rs 41.30 Lakhs, as required by it, shall be paid by the Central Government as early as possible,” it said. The bench also dealt with the issue of plan prepared by the Ujjain Smart City Limited for comprehensive development of the temple and its surrounding areas.

It directed Ujjain Smart City Ltd to undertake ‘Mahakaal Rudrasagar Integrated Development Approach’ (Phase I and Phase II) forthwith and submit a detailed project report and time frame within six weeks in the court. “Let the details of necessary repairs, maintenance, and improvement be worked out and carried out forthwith. Let the Collector prepare a comprehensive plan for this purpose with the help of the superintendent engineer and available architect. The state government shall sanction fund immediately,” it said.

It said that original work in the temple is required to be restored. “As assured by the committee, let restoration work be done concerning eyesore painting by December 15, 2020,” it said. The apex court directed the collector and superintendent of Police of Ujjain to ensure that encroachment within 500 metre of the area of the temple premises are removed. It said that a comprehensive plan be prepared and implemented regarding preservation and maintenance of the Chandranageshwar Temple.

The bench has posted the matter for further monitoring and consideration of the compliance report in the second week of January 2021. It noted that the temple committee is regulating the entry into the ‘garbh griha’ and during the COVID-19 pandemic, no access is permitted.

“Of late, it is seen that unfortunately the performance of necessary rituals is the most neglected aspect in the temples, and new Poojaries do not understand them; the same should not be the state of affairs. There is no scope for commercialization,” it said. It said that the court cannot direct what kind of pooja­archana rituals should be performed..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara introduces three days of leave without pay for pilots in September

Vistara has decided to introduce three days of leave without pay for its pilots in September amid the airline industry continuing to grapple with weak travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an airline source. The three-...

U.N. experts alarmed over reports of torture, mistreatment of detainees in Belarus

United Nations human rights investigators said on Tuesday they had received reports of hundreds of cases of torture, beatings and mistreatment of anti-government protesters by police in Belarus and urged the authorities to stop any such abu...

Yediyurappa invites American companies to invest in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said uncertainty around the United States economic relationship with China, as well as the coronavirus outbreak, provide an opportunity to evaluate the US-India trade and economic relation...

Breather for telcos, SC gives ten years for payment of AGR dues

Eds Adding more details New Delhi, Sept 1 PTI&#160;In a breather to telecom service providers struggling to pay rupees 93,520 crores of Adjusted Gross Revenue AGR related dues, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave them a 10 years period to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020