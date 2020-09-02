Left Menu
BSF seizes 1,980 Phensedyl cough syrup bottles from Murshidabad border

Border Security Force (BSF) seized 1,980 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup worth over Rs 3 lakhs while it is being smuggled from India to Bangladesh on Wednesday, according to an official release.

ANI | Murshidabad (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:18 IST
Visual of seized Phensedyl bottles.. Image Credit: ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) seized 1,980 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup worth over Rs 3 lakhs while it is being smuggled from India to Bangladesh on Wednesday, according to an official release. After receiving intelligence input regarding possible bid of smuggling of Phensedyl bottles on, BSF troops were alerted and a patrolling party was also sent to the suspected place.

"At around 0030 hours, the troops observed suspicious activity of 4-5 smugglers. On being challenged by the BSF troops, smugglers ran away taking advantage of the darkness and bushes in a backward direction. After a thorough search of the area by the troops, 6 big bags and a small bag hidden in the bushes were recovered. Upon opening the bags, troops took out bottles of Phensedyl," read the release. The seized bottles of Phensedyl have been handed over to the Police Station Sagar Para.

BSF personnel of the South Bengal Frontier have seized 1,95,573 Phensedyl bottles this year when smugglers were trying to smuggle them into Bangladesh. (ANI)

