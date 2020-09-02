Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare civil servants for future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building "Mission Karmayogi" will radically improve human resource management practices in the government and it aims to prepare civil servants for the future by making them more creative and constructive. "Mission Karmayogi - National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale and state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of civil servants," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management and continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive and innovative through transparency and technology," he added. The Prime Minister also attached a few slides with his tweets that explain key features of the scheme.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) with an institutional framework that includes Prime Minister's Public Human Resources (HR) Council, Capacity Building Commission, Special Purpose Vehicle for owning and operating the digital assets and technological platform for online training and Coordination Unit headed by the Cabinet Secretary. An official release said NPCSCB has been carefully designed to lay the foundations for capacity building for civil servants so that they remain entrenched in Indian Culture and sensibilities and remain connected, with their roots, while they learn from the best institutions and practices across the world.

The programme will be delivered by setting up an Integrated Government Online Training-iGOTKarmayogiPlatform. (ANI)