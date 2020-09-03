Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovak businessman found not guilty of ordering murder of investigative journalist

A Slovak court on Thursday found a politically connected businessman not guilty of charges that he ordered the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, a case that shook the nation and brought down longtime premier Robert Fico. The court convicted another defendant of taking part in the murder but found no evidence "beyond a reasonable doubt" that the February 2018 hit was ordered by businessman Marian Kocner - a judgment that shocked the victims' families, who left the courtroom in tears, and drew criticism from political leaders.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:54 IST
Slovak businessman found not guilty of ordering murder of investigative journalist

A Slovak court on Thursday found a politically connected businessman not guilty of charges that he ordered the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, a case that shook the nation and brought down longtime premier Robert Fico.

The court convicted another defendant of taking part in the murder but found no evidence "beyond a reasonable doubt" that the February 2018 hit was ordered by businessman Marian Kocner - a judgment that shocked the victims' families, who left the courtroom in tears, and drew criticism from political leaders. President Zuzana Caputova, a former human rights lawyer, said she was stunned and expected appeals to the Supreme Court.

The killing of Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova forced then-Prime Minister Fico to step down, sparked the biggest public protests since the end of Communist rule in 1989 and ushered in a new government in March this year whose main election promise was to clean up corruption and sleaze. The couple were gunned down in their home outside Bratislava, four months after the murder in Malta of another journalist investigating corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Bringing Kuciak's killers to justice has been a test of Slovakia's judicial and political system, long regarded as susceptible to corruption. SHOCK, TEARS OVER ACQUITTAL OF KOCNER

Prosecutors said Kocner, the subject of Kuciak's reporting on graft involving politically connected business people, had ordered the killing of the reporter. Kocner denied the charge. The court also acquitted Kocner's acquaintance Alena Zsuzsova, who was accused of helping arrange the hit.

Stunned and reduced to tears by the Kocner verdict, relatives of the victims left the courtroom as Judge Ruzena Sabova kept reading out details of the judgment. "I had planned to go to Martinka and Jan's grave to tell them that, finally, all who had done this to you will be punished. Unfortunately, as you see, this is impossible," a weeping Zlatica Kusnirova, the mother of Martina, told Czech Television outside the court building.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic was also critical of the verdict, saying on Facebook: "It seems that the apparent plotters of murder want to escape the claws of justice...Let's hope that justice awaits them both." The court sentenced another defendant, Tomas Szabo, to 25 years in prison for helping carry out the murder.

Two others have already been convicted in the murders after admitting involvement, one - a former soldier who was the gunman - getting 23 years in prison, and the other 15 years. Kocner, well known in Slovak business and political circles, has already received a 19-year prison term in a separate case for forging 69 million euros in promissory notes. He has appealed that decision but remains in custody.

The Kuciak murder investigation has forced the resignation of several senior politicians and judicial officials on account of their previous links to Kocner.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar to attend Sep 10 meeting of SCO foreign ministers in Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO on September 10, it was officially announced on Thursday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left...

Assam govt ready to discuss Opp proposal on EIA Notification

Assam government Thursday said it is willing to discuss the oppositions proposal urging the Centre to reconsider the draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020. AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam raised the issue of the draft EIA Notificati...

Ireland to put forward two nominees for EU Commission post

Ireland will put forward two nominees for the European Commission to consider as a replacement for Phil Hogan as the countrys representative on the European Union executive following the trade chiefs resignation last week. EU executive chie...

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League ended its deal with Chinese streaming service PPTV on Thursday. The league did not give a reason for the termination of the agreement after one season of a three-year contract.British newspaper The Daily Mail reported las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020