Police find bodies of five children in German town - Focus

Police find bodies of five children in German town
German police have found the bodies of five children in a building in the western town of Solingen, news website Focus Online reported on Thursday, citing a police spokesman.
The online publication of mass-selling newspaper Bild showed a picture of three emergency services vehicles parked outside an apartment block. Solingen is just outside Duesseldorf, in western Germany.
