UN experts decry Hong Kong security law in letter to China

U.N. human rights experts have told China the new security law for Hong Kong "infringes on certain fundamental rights" and voiced concerns that it could be used to prosecute political activists in the former British colony.

In a rare joint letter published on Friday, 48 hours after being sent to the Chinese government, they also said provisions of the new law appear to undermine the independence of Hong Kong judges and lawyers, and the right to freedom of expression. The "open letter" reflected a detailed legal analysis of the national security law imposed in Hong Kong on June 30, which already drawn U.N. criticism before its adoption.