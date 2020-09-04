Committee submits report on Bengaluru violence to CM Yediyurappa

Left Menu
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:11 IST
The Committee, headed by retired Chief Secretary Madan Gopal, submitted a report to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday in connection with Bengaluru violence last month. Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident. The police have arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said. The accused who were arrested in the case include Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum. (ANI)

