Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia won't extradite Uighurs to China - minister

Malaysia will not entertain requests to extradite ethnic Uighur refugees to China and will allow them safe passage to a third country should they feel their safety is at risk, a minister has said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:32 IST
Malaysia won't extradite Uighurs to China - minister

Malaysia will not entertain requests to extradite ethnic Uighur refugees to China and will allow them safe passage to a third country should they feel their safety is at risk, a minister has said. Southeast Asia has been a preferred transit point to Turkey for ethnic Uighurs Muslims, fleeing what refugees and activists have described as oppression and mass internment by the Chinese government.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, said Malaysia respects the right of sovereign countries to manage their own internal affairs, even if it recognises that the Uighurs face oppression in China. Mohd Redzuan's comments, made in a written parliamentary reply posted on the legislature's website, marked the first time Malaysia has taken a clear position to not extradite Uighur refugees.

"Hence, if there are any Uighur refugees who flee to Malaysia for protection, Malaysia has decided to not extradite Uighur refugees even if there is a request from the People's Republic of China," Mohd Redzuan said. "They are allowed to move on to a third country should they fear for their safety or potentially face persecution, where they feel they would not receive protection and justice in their home country."

It is unclear when the document was uploaded. China's embassy in Kuala Lumpur did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In October 2018, Malaysian authorities released https://reut.rs/3lPp389 11 Uighurs from detention and sent them to Turkey, despite a request from China to return them.

China "resolutely opposed" that and then-premier Mahathir Mohamad said those released had "done nothing wrong" in Malaysia. Mahathir later said Malaysia was too small a country to confront China over Uighurs.

The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in what China describes as "vocational training centers" to stamp out extremism and give people new skills.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan and major rebel group agree to resume peace talks

Sudans power-sharing government and a major rebel group active in southern borderlands have agreed to hold new peace talks hosted by South Sudan, both sides said on Friday, days after Khartoum signed a peace deal with other groups.The gover...

"1 in 20 people showed evidence of COVID-19 by end of July"

One in 20 people in Puducherry showed evidence of COVID-19 infection by the end of July while the positivity rate for antibodies was higher in the urban population than the rural population, a community-based survey conducted by the central...

Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

Locusts are threatening another part of Africa, this time in the southern part of the continent, the United Nations said Friday. The outbreaks of African migratory locusts in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the hug...

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020