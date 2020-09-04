West Bengal govt allows banks to remain open for business on Saturdays

The West Bengal government on Friday announced that it will allow all the banks in the state to remain open for business on Saturdays henceforth. The second and fourth Saturdays, which had so long been observed as holidays of banks prior to the earlier notification in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic remain so.

"The state government had declared all Saturdays to be public holidays under the provision of the N.I.Act in respect of all bank branches working in the state of West Bengal," read the order by the state government. "Now, in consideration of the current COVID-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by the government outside the containment zones, it has been decided to rescind the effect of the aforesaid notification with immediate effect thereby allowing all bank branches to work on Saturdays henceforth excepting the 2nd and 4th Saturday, which had so long been observed as holidays of the banks," it added. (ANI)

