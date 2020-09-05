U'khand improves ease of doing business ranking

Left Menu
Uttarakhand has improved its ease of doing business ranking from the 23rd position in 2015 to 11th in 2019, a release said on Saturday. Uttarakhand has climbed up from the 23rd position in ease of doing business rankings in 2015  to the 11th in 2019, an official release here said.

Uttarakhand has improved its ease of doing business ranking from the 23rd position in 2015 to 11th in 2019, a release said on Saturday.           The ease of doing business rankings for 2019 were issued by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman via video conferencing from New Delhi.           Uttarakhand has climbed up from the 23rd position in ease of doing business rankings in 2015  to the 11th in 2019, an official release here said.           The top three slots were occupied by Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana respectively, it said.         Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Uttarakhand has all the positive factors that can help it become an ideal investment destination including a clean environment, a better law and order situation, a disciplined workforce and absence of labour disputes.             Uttarakhand's vastly improved ease of doing business ranking is a result of positive partnership between the state and the Centre, he said.

