UK ready for Australia-style rules if can't do EU trade deal - Raab
No other country would accept being bound by or controlled by the EU's rules," he told Sky News on Sunday. "There's a good deal there for the EU, we'd love to do that free-trade agreement and if not we'll fall back on Australian-style rules."Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 14:13 IST
This week is the "moment of reckoning" in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union and if one cannot be agreed London is ready to adopt less open trade terms with the bloc, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "All the UK is asking for is to be treated like any other country in free trade negotiations. No other country would accept being bound by or controlled by the EU's rules," he told Sky News on Sunday.
"There's a good deal there for the EU, we'd love to do that free-trade agreement and if not we'll fall back on Australian-style rules."
