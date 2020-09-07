5 states contribute 60 pc of total COVID-19 cases, 70 pc of fatality in India: Health Ministry

Five states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, contribute over 60 per cent of total COVID-19 cases, 62 per cent of active cases and 70 per cent of overall fatality reported due to the virus in India, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. Maharashtra is at the top with 21.6 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (11per cent), Karnataka (9.5 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh at 6.3 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 26.76 per cent of the active cases in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.30 per cent), Karnataka (11.25 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (6.98 per cent ) and Tamil Nadu (5.83 per cent). In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recoveries with 11,915 newly recovered cases. Karnataka and Maharashtra saw 9575 and 7826 recoveries respectively while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh witnessed 5820 and 4779 new recoveries, respectively.

These 5 States together contributed 57 per cent of the recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the health ministry data, the total number of recoveries stands more than 32.5 lakh (32,50,429) so far.

"Efficient treatment, optimum containment measures with aggressive testing has led to a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals. This has also resulted in the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.70 per cent as on date. Supervised isolation in homes and facility settings, following effective Standard of Care protocol, has hugely aided recovery of mild and moderate cases," said a senior health ministry official. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths.