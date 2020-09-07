Left Menu
NSA invoked against one more man, accused of cow slaughter: Police

Till August 19 so far this year, the Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the NSA against 76 persons accused of being involved in cow slaughter, an official had said earlier. This is more than half of the total 139 people who have been booked under the NSA this year, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had said earlier in a statement.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:33 IST
The stringent National Security Act has been invoked against a man accused of being involved in cow slaughter, a senior police official said here on Monday. "Israel was arrested in July in Ramgaav police station area after a huge quantity of beef was recovered from him. Following the incidents of cow slaughter, the law and order situation in the area remained sensitive. The NSA was invoked against him on Sunday," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar. Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to the national security or law and order.

After Israel’s arrest, the Gangster Act was also invoked against him. Till August 19 so far this year, the Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the NSA against 76 persons accused of being involved in cow slaughter, an official had said earlier.

This is more than half of the total 139 people who have been booked under the NSA this year, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had said earlier in a statement. "Of the 139 people booked under the NSA, 76 are accused of cow slaughter, six are involved in crimes against girls, 37 in various other heinous crimes and 20 in other offences," Awasthi said.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the NSA be slapped in case of crimes which may affect public order so that there is a feeling of fear among criminals and a feeling of safety among the public," he had said. An official had said in June that the police had arrested 3,867 people, involved in either cow slaughter or smuggling or both, from January till June 8.

