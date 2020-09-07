Left Menu
Have punished delinquent policemen related to Palghar case: Maha to SC

On June 11, the top court had sought a response from the state government on two petitions seeking separate probes by the CBI and the NIA into the alleged lynching. The bench was hearing petitions including the one filed by sadhus of 'Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara' and relatives of the deceased seers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:13 IST
Maharashtra police has informed the Supreme Court that it has punished "delinquent" policemen for their dereliction of duties in the alleged lynching of three people, including two seers, in Palghar district in April this year. The top court on August 6 had asked the Maharashtra police to apprise it of the inquiry and action taken against the errant police personnel in the case. "I say that after completion of the departmental inquiry against the delinquent police personnel, Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan range has issued show cause notices dated July 27, to police personnel," said the affidavit filed by Vinayak, Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The affidavit said as many as 18 delinquent police personnel have been awarded varying punishments and some of them have been dismissed from service and some of them have been compulsorily retired. Some delinquent cops have been punished with the salary cuts also, it said. "The police personnel have replied to the show cause notices. After considering their replies to the show cause notice and after hearing them, the Special Inspector General of Police, Konakan range has issued final orders on August 21 imposing punishment upon the delinquent police personnel...," the affidavit said. The state police has also sought dismissal of the petitions filed in the apex court with costs.

It said that state's criminal investigation department has so far filed two charge sheets in the alleged lynching case. The affidavit has been filed in pursuance of the Supreme Court's order. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy had also asked the state government to also file the charge sheet before it, saying it would like to examine the report. On June 11, the top court had sought a response from the state government on two petitions seeking separate probes by the CBI and the NIA into the alleged lynching.

The bench was hearing petitions including the one filed by sadhus of 'Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara' and relatives of the deceased seers. Their plea alleged the investigation by the state police was being conducted in a biased manner.

The other plea, seeking an NIA probe into the incident, has been filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay. Besides the Maharashtra government, one of the petitions has arrayed the Centre, CBI and the director general of police of Maharashtra as respondents in the matter.

The three victims from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral at Surat in Gujarat amid the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16 in the presence of police. The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.

While hearing a separate plea seeking a CBI probe in the case, the top court had on May 1 directed the Maharashtra government to submit a status report on the investigation in the matter. The plea filed by 'sadhus' of 'Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara' has sought transfer of the probe to the CBI, claiming that there is "reasonable apprehension of bias" if Maharashtra police proceeds with the investigation.

"Several video clippings have emerged on social media and news reports which very clearly demonstrate the active involvement of the police present, who can be seen handing over the three persons to the unlawful assembly of persons gathered," the plea has claimed.      The police has arrested over 100 people in connection with the case..

