Authorities: Gunman sought after deputy shot; vest saved him

Potter is facing a charge of aggravated assault on the deputy, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Monday afternoon. The GBI later said they were searching for a second Texas fugitive — Jonathan Hosmer, 47 — who they said was also involved in the shooting.

PTI | Dalton | Updated: 08-09-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 08:31 IST
Authorities searched Monday for a Texas fugitive they described as “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting a deputy in Dalton, Georgia. Dalton Potter, 29, fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the GBI said in a statement. Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened around midnight, authorities said.

Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter made his getaway by driving south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said. The stolen trailer was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, the agency said.

State agents were searching for him, saying he's considered armed and dangerous. Potter is facing a charge of aggravated assault on the deputy, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Monday afternoon.

The GBI later said they were searching for a second Texas fugitive — Jonathan Hosmer, 47 — who they said was also involved in the shooting. Authorities said charges were pending against Hosmer, who was spotted on surveillance footage taken near the site of the truck crash. They did not immediately release additional details about Hosmer's involvement.

Dalton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta..

