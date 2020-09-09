Israel's Bank Hapoalim expects to work with UAE banks once normalisation accord signed

Israel's Bank Hapoalim expects to work with UAE banks once normalisation accord signedReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:51 IST
Israel's largest lender Bank Hapoalim expects to start working with banks in the United Arab Emirates once the two Middle East governments sign a normalisation agreement, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement brokered by the United States on Sept. 15 at a ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump.
