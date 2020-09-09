SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for opening places of worship
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea of Ahmedabad-based "Gitarth Ganga Trust' seeking opening of the places of worship in the country. "We are issuing notice just to explore possibility," said the bench, which also comprised Jusrices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in the proceedings held through video conferencing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:26 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking to open all religious places of worship across the country which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea of Ahmedabad-based "Gitarth Ganga Trust' seeking opening of the places of worship in the country.
"We are issuing notice just to explore the possibility," said the bench, which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in the proceedings held through video conferencing. The trust, a Religious Research Institute, filed the plea through lawyer Surjendu Sankar Das. The plea said it has been filed with the "solemn and pious objective to protect the fundamental rights enshrined and guaranteed under the Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and (b), 25, 26 and 21, in particular, of the residents of India pertaining to the opening of the places of worship/religious places throughout India which have been prohibited/restricted at present by many of the states".
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- SA Bobde
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- V Ramasubramanian
- Ahmedabad
- India
ALSO READ
Prashant Bhushan will express regret, the Attorney General tells Supreme Court.
Prashant Bhushan should withdraw all statements and express regret, the Attorney General tells Supreme Court.
States can jointly appeal against Supreme Court order on holding JEE/NEET examinations if the Centre decides not to do so: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with opposition party CMs.
Mamata Banerjee urges all CMs to together move Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE exams as students are not prepared.
Former Supreme Court Judge, A R Lakshmanan dead