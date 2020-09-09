Eunuch killed, another injured by assailants in Pakistan
Unknown masked assailants shot dead a eunuch and critically wounded another on Wednesday in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. One of them died on the spot, while another, who sustained six bullets, was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital in a critical condition, police said.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:39 IST
Unknown masked assailants shot dead a eunuch and critically wounded another on Wednesday in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. The duo was ambushed by the assailants while on their way home after attending a function in Palosai area of Peshawar district, they said.
Farzana, President of Transgender Association, said the masked assailants shot a volley of bullets at them. One of them died on the spot, while another, who sustained six bullets, was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital in a critical condition, police said.
