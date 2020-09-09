Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. becoming driver of militarization in S.China Sea - senior China diplomat

Wang said China is willing to communicate and have dialogue with the United States in order to achieve cooperation. Last month, the United States blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea, its first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:41 IST
U.S. becoming driver of militarization in S.China Sea - senior China diplomat
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Chinese government's senior diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Wednesday the United States is directly intervening in territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea due to its own political needs.

It is becoming the biggest driver of militarization in the region, Wang said. He made the remark in a video conference with foreign ministers at an ASEAN summit.

"Peace and stability is China's greatest strategic interest in the South China Sea. It is also the common strategic aspiration of China and ASEAN countries," Wang said in a statement posted on the foreign ministry's website. Wang said China is willing to communicate and have dialogue with the United States in order to achieve cooperation.

Last month, the United States blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea, its first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

England tightens socialising rules as COVID infections rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on social gatherings in England on Wednesday, saying there was a clear need to act after a spike in COVID-19 infections. Speaking at a televised news conference, flanked by his top med...

EU environment lawmakers edge towards a 60% emissions cut by 2030, ahead of vote

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority vote to support a 60 European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday. Lawmakers are scuffling over their po...

Injured Hayward cleared, working with Celtics' trainers

Gordon Hayward cleared quarantine and has the green light to begin his return to the Boston Celtics. The forward can work with team trainers. He began by shedding a protective boot and walking in grass without shoes to strengthen his ankle....

Hyderabad Metro services resume in all 3 Corridors

Hyderabad,Sep 9 PTI Metro Rail services were operationalised in all three corridors of the elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the city on Wednesday on the third day of resumption of services, after over five months of the coronavirus-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020