Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bail pleas of accused in drug case linked to Sushant's death to be heard tomorrow

The bail applications of all the accused (except alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani) who were arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death will be heard tomorrow, said Rajendra Rathod, lawyer of accused Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Rajput on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:05 IST
Bail pleas of accused in drug case linked to Sushant's death to be heard tomorrow
Rajendra Rathod, lawyer of accused Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Rajput speaking to ANI on Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The bail applications of all the accused (except alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani) who were arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death will be heard tomorrow, said Rajendra Rathod, lawyer of accused Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Rajput on Wednesday. "In the sessions court today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought judicial custody of all accused in the drug case except Anuj Keshvani who has been granted NCB custody till September 14. All bail applications copies have been served to NCB and the hearing on those applications including that of Rhea Chakraborty will take place tomorrow," Rajendra Rathod told ANI.

"For Dipesh Sawant, we had contended that he is booked under bailable offences but due to lack of time the court posted the matter for hearing tomorrow," he added. NCB had on September 6 on said that Dipesh Sawant is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. As per NCB, Dipesh has confessed that on March 17, 2020, on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh went to Miranda's house and received a delivery of 5-gram of ganja from Zaid in Bandra. NCB had arrested him based on statements and digital evidence.

A court had sent Dipesh Sawant to the NCB custody till September 9. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and was later sent to the custody of NCB till September 22, submitted bail application in a local court here in which she claimed that she is being falsely implicated in the case.

Satish Maneshinde, Chakraborty's lawyer said that hearing in the bail applications of Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who was also arrested in the same case will be held on September 10. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency had said that linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered i.e., based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

France says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks

The U.S. government is blocking international talks on cross-border taxation of digital giants and Europe should prepare to go ahead with a European tax if there is no global deal by year end, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on ...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment

Italys Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the broadcast rights for top-flight Italian soccer and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club official...

Three districts of Nepal ease lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus

Authorities from three districts of Nepal have decided to ease the lockdown imposed three weeks ago to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday. Nepals coronavirus tally jumped to 49,219 on Wednesday wit...

DMRC's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

Delhi Metros Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The services resumed with curtailed operations on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020