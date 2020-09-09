Bail pleas of accused in drug case linked to Sushant's death to be heard tomorrow

The bail applications of all the accused (except alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani) who were arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death will be heard tomorrow, said Rajendra Rathod, lawyer of accused Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Rajput on Wednesday. "In the sessions court today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought judicial custody of all accused in the drug case except Anuj Keshvani who has been granted NCB custody till September 14. All bail applications copies have been served to NCB and the hearing on those applications including that of Rhea Chakraborty will take place tomorrow," Rajendra Rathod told ANI.

"For Dipesh Sawant, we had contended that he is booked under bailable offences but due to lack of time the court posted the matter for hearing tomorrow," he added. NCB had on September 6 on said that Dipesh Sawant is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. As per NCB, Dipesh has confessed that on March 17, 2020, on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh went to Miranda's house and received a delivery of 5-gram of ganja from Zaid in Bandra. NCB had arrested him based on statements and digital evidence.

A court had sent Dipesh Sawant to the NCB custody till September 9. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and was later sent to the custody of NCB till September 22, submitted bail application in a local court here in which she claimed that she is being falsely implicated in the case.

Satish Maneshinde, Chakraborty's lawyer said that hearing in the bail applications of Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who was also arrested in the same case will be held on September 10. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency had said that linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered i.e., based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)