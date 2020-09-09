Ghaziabad: 4 held for firing in air after video goes viral on social media

Four men were arrested for allegedly firing in the air at a birthday party in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday

In the video posted on Facebook, the four can be seen firing from the roof of a house in the Kaila Bhatta area, police said. Uvais, a law student, fired gunshots while celebrating his birthday following which his three friends too fired in the air. They used the licensed pistol of Uvais’ father, Khalid Qureshi, who is a property dealer. Uvais along with Zaid, Haseeb and Arish were arrested and the licensed gun as well as an illegal country made pistol was seized from them, they said

The car in which they were travelling was impounded and the pistol’s license would be cancelled, they said.