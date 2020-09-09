J-K: LG Manoj Sinha visits BSF outpost in Hiranagar
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited border outpost of BSF at Hiranagar sector in Kathua district.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited border outpost of BSF at Hiranagar sector in Kathua district. He was given a detailed presentation by BSF Inspector General on the preparedness, and steps taken to strengthen the security along the international border (IB).
Sinha observed the IB from BSF border outpost (BoP) and met with residents of the border area at village Bobiya. He directed the officers concerned for on the spot disposal of crucial issues of border residents. (ANI)
