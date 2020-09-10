Saudi-led coalition destroys two explosive-laden drones launched towards Najran
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian city of Najran, state news agency (SPA) reported. Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by Houthis towards Najran.Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:27 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian city of Najran, state news agency (SPA) reported.
Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by Houthis towards Najran. The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone attacks this month.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The war has killed more than 100,000 people, and left 80% of the population reliant on aid and millions on the brink of famine, according to humanitarian organisations.
ALSO READ
Yemen southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement talks
Displaced Yemenis suffer as aid shortfall closes clinics
Yemeni separatists suspend talks with gov't, clashes resume
Saudi Arabia detains in-law of former intelligence official, says family
Saudi public prosecutor orders review of death sentences for three minors