Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected Islamists kill at least 20 in eastern Congo

Several attacks attributed to the ADF have also been claimed by Islamic State, although researchers and analysts say there is a lack of hard evidence linking the two groups. Violence committed by a constellation of more than 100 armed groups has forced over half a million people in the east of the country to flee their homes since the start of the year.

Reuters | Beni | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:35 IST
Suspected Islamists kill at least 20 in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 10 (Reuters) - S uspected Islamist militants have killed more than 20 people during attacks on two villages in eastern Congo, the government said on Thursday, the latest in a string of massacres the United Nations has said may constitute war crimes. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for more than three decades, have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures.

"They finished off the poor civilians with knives and firearms. People have been panicking since this morning and are already fleeing," said Rachel Tarwayi, administrator of Irumu territory. The United Nations says violence attributed to the ADF has soared since the start of the year, following the launch of a large-scale army campaign to wipe out the militia.

As a result, the ADF abandoned its bases, split into smaller more mobile groups, and took revenge on civilians in an attempt to divert the army's resources to protect villages. On Wednesday night fighters attacked the villages of Tsabi and Tondoli, around 120 km (74.56 miles) south of the city of Bunia, said Gili Gotabo, head of a civil rights groups in Irumu.

"Among the dead there are unfortunately three village chiefs," Gotabo said by telephone. Several attacks attributed to the ADF have also been claimed by Islamic State, although researchers and analysts say there is a lack of hard evidence linking the two groups.

Violence committed by a constellation of more than 100 armed groups has forced over half a million people in the east of the country to flee their homes since the start of the year. However, the military and security forces have also committed grave violations, including killings and sexual violence, the United Nations has said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia will replace Japan in the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition being held in Europe in November, with the format and fixtures confirmed by organisers on Thursday. After the original November internationals were cancelled be...

Need to strengthen corporate governance; adopt best global practices: Thakur to India Inc

There is a need to strengthen corporate governance and India Inc should look at adopting global best practices and benchmarks in the interest of consumers, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He also said the gov...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,528 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 6,185 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,86,052 including 4,29,416 discharge...

Postponing IPL mega auction not a bad idea, says Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR has said that postponing the Indian Premier Leagues IPL mega auction is not such a bad idea. The IPLs mega auction is slated to be held in 2021, but many franchises have already ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020