Thief wanted in over three dozen robbery cases arrested by Haryana Police

The Haryana Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a thief from Gurgaon who was involved in over three dozen incidents of robberies and break-ins in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

10-09-2020
The Haryana Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a thief from Gurgaon who was involved in over three dozen incidents of robberies and break-ins in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. A country-made pistol and two cartridges were seized from him, a police spokesperson said.          Parminder Singh alias Kirori, a resident of village Bhangarh in Bhiwani, was arrested by the crime branch after it received a tip-off about the presence of the accused near Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

"The accused belongs to the Satpal Foji gang and is involved in the incidents of big robberies and house break-ins. He was a fugitive of Rajasthan Police, which was conducting raids for his arrest,” the spokesperson said. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to have looted gold chains and cash in more than 40 robberies and house break-ins in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

“The accused, along with his accomplices used to conduct recce in big towns and then break into the locked residences and steal the valuables. He had already been awarded jail sentence for eight months in a theft case," he said. "In February 2020, he along with other associates, committed two break-ins in Jaipur, Rajasthan and had stolen cash and gold worth about Rs 12 lakh. Similarly, in July, the accused committed gold theft worth about Rs 55 lakh in Pali, Rajasthan,” he said.          He said that a case has been registered against him in Gurgaon and further probe is going on.

