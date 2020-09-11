Left Menu
Development News Edition

PLA role expanding, civil-military fusion policy being seen in China: Expert

China has a history of bringing army into politics and a civil-military fusion policy is being seen in that country with the PLA's role expanding, a senior fellow for China studies at the American Foreign Policy Council said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:39 IST
PLA role expanding, civil-military fusion policy being seen in China: Expert
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China has a history of bringing army into politics and a civil-military fusion policy is being seen in that country with the PLA's role expanding, a senior fellow for China studies at the American Foreign Policy Council said on Thursday. At a webinar organized by the US Embassy in India, Joshua Eisenman, associate professor of global affairs at the Kellogg Institute for International Studies, said China is not just a "party-state but a party-army state".

"Bringing the army into politics is something that has a history in China, it is not new. What is going on now is really interesting -- the civil military fusion policy which is essentially making it difficult to distinguish between the army and the rest," he said at the webinar titled 'Chinese Influence in the Indo-Pacific'. There is a policy now that is pushing "the army and the civil together", Eisenman said.

"You have got this military (leadership), civil leadership in Xi Jinping, and then you have got the security... and the lines are blurring," he said. He said that with the deployment of the People's Liberation Army on the India border, the South China Sea and elsewhere, its role is expanding.

He said China was now more of a right-wing state and not a leftist state. "No matter how politically powerful the PLA gets or someone else gets, the future of China will happen under the banner of the Communist Party of China because there is brand loyalty built in that banner," he said. His remarks come at a time when at a time when China and India are engaged in a border dispute.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bhubaneswar civic body starts collecting bio-medical waste from home isolation patients

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC has started collecting bio-medical waste from the doorsteps of houses within the BMC area wherein COVID-19 positive patients are under home isolation, by engaging Jagruti Welfare Organisation. Jagru...

FACTBOX-Citi's Jane Fraser describes working mom's challenges on Wall Street

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as the banks next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Fraser, 53, joins a small group of women who have broken through the g...

RIC FMs exchange views on strengthening trilateral cooperation, reiterate support for 'inclusive multilatralism'

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China exchanged views on further strengthening of Russia-India-China trilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of international and regional importance, according to a Joint Press Release. Fore...

Severe floods hit 760,000 people in West and Central Africa

Nigerien student Hachimou Abdou has had to catch a boat to classes since river water swamped his route to university in the capital Niamey - one of about 760,000 people hit by severe flooding in recent weeks in parts of West and Central Afr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020