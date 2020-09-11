Pompeo to attend start of intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha

Pompeo to attend start of intra-Afghan peace talks in DohaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:31 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will leave Washington on Thursday to travel to Doha to take part in the start of long-delayed intra-Afghan peace talks, President Donald Trump said.
"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha ... for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Doha
- Donald Trump
- Washington
- intraAfghan
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid lawsuit against Donald Trump administration
Biden says coronavirus crisis, unrest symptoms of 'Donald Trump's America'
Will produce Covid vaccine by this year end or sooner, says US President Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo thanks Shinzo Abe for playing pivotal role in US-Japan alliance
George Floyd? Donald Trump? Hero statue nominations are in