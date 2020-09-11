Trump says there will be no extension of the TikTok deadline

Trump says there will be no extension of the TikTok deadlineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 03:25 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended.
"It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it," Trump told reporters before leaving for Michigan. "There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline."
