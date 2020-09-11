Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judges reject Trump plan to exclude many immigrants from representation

The decision by a three-judge panel, which could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, is a victory for the 38 states, cities and counties, plus several immigrants rights nonprofits, that sued over the July 21 directive. The mostly Democratic-leaning plaintiffs, led by New York state, accused the Republican president of having a "xenophobic" purpose in pushing an unconstitutional directive that reflected "discriminatory animus" toward Hispanics and other immigrant communities.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 04:27 IST
U.S. judges reject Trump plan to exclude many immigrants from representation

A panel of judges on Thursday declared unlawful a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude people who are in the United States illegally from representation when apportioning congressional seats. The decision by a three-judge panel, which could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, is a victory for the 38 states, cities and counties, plus several immigrants rights nonprofits, that sued over the July 21 directive.

The mostly Democratic-leaning plaintiffs, led by New York state, accused the Republican president of having a "xenophobic" purpose in pushing an unconstitutional directive that reflected "discriminatory animus" toward Hispanics and other immigrant communities. They said the directive could leave several million people uncounted and shift a few House of Representatives seats, with California, Texas and New Jersey most likely to suffer losses.

In its 86-page decision, the panel said Trump exceeded his statutory authority in ordering the directive. It said federal law required the use of one set of numbers to count people for census and apportionment purposes, and that so long as they resided in the United States, "illegal aliens qualify as 'persons in' a 'state'" who should be counted.

"The President must act in accordance with, and within the boundaries of, the authority that Congress has granted," the panel said. "We conclude that the President did not do so." The White House and the Department of Commerce, which oversees the census, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thursday's decision is a fresh census-related legal setback for Trump, who has made curbing immigration a focus of his presidency and reelection campaign. His directive came one year after the Supreme Court blocked his attempt to add a citizenship question to the census.

"President Trump's repeated attempts to hinder, impair, and prejudice an accurate census and the subsequent apportionment have failed once again," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. In defending the directive, government lawyers said Trump had broad discretion to decide who to count, and that any harm was speculative.

The plaintiffs countered that the directive would cause irreparable harm by dissuading immigrant households from census participation and reducing political power. Census data is also used to allocate billions of dollars of federal funds.

"The law is clear - every person counts in the census," said American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Dale Ho, who represented the nonprofits. The panel consisted of Circuit Judges Richard Wesley and Peter Hall, both appointed to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush, and District Judge Jesse Furman, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers put Buehler (blister) on IL, recall Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers put starting pitcher Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a blister on his right hand for the second time in two weeks. The Dodgers recalled reliever Joe Kelly from the IL. Kelly, who missed 27 gam...

Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 10, up from seven cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said in statement. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the cases were imported inf...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Brussels threatens legal action over UK Brexit treaty breach httpson.ft.com3ik2rul - Russian ...

New Zealand to review livestock exports by sea after capsizing of ship

New Zealand on Friday launched a review of its livestock exports by sea, after a ship that left its shores with nearly 6,000 cows and 43 crew members capsized off Japan last week.Gulf Livestock 1, which left Napier Port last month bound for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020