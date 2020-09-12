Iranian official says Bahrain-Israel normalisation deal a great betrayal

The agreement between Israel and Bahrain is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause and Palestinians, tweeted a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran's parliament, in reaction to a Friday deal between the two states on establishing diplomatic relations.

"The imprudent leaders in UAE, #Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes. They should learn lessons from history. Tomorrow is late! The US lifeline has worn out for years" tweeted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also a former deputy foreign minister.