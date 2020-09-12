Left Menu
Two accused of Sangwan murder case held by Delhi police, Gzb cops to seek their PC

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said accused Chintu and Sumit, involved in gunning down Akshay Sangwan on August 24 outside his house in Krishna Kunj colony on Tibra village road, were arrested in Nand Nagri in North East Delhi by the Crime Branch of Delhi police in an arms act case on Friday. We will soon move the Delhi court to seek the duo’s police custody, he said.

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday said it would seek the custody of two accused of Akshay Sangwan murder case, arrested by the Delhi police in an arms act. Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said accused Chintu and Sumit, involved in gunning down Akshay Sangwan on August 24 outside his house in Krishna Kunj colony on Tibra village road, were arrested in Nand Nagri in North East Delhi by the Crime Branch of Delhi police in an arms act case on Friday.

We will soon move the Delhi court to seek the duo’s police custody, he said. Sangwan, himself a murder case accused, was gunned down by assailants outside his house on August 24. According to police, some car and bike-borne people came to Sangwan’s house on August 24 evening, called him outside on pretext to talking to him and fled after pumping several rounds of bullets in his body.

Sangwan was declared brought dead at the hospital. After his murder, his father Jitendra Sangwan lodged an FIR against eight persons, including BJP’s Modinagar MLA Manju Shivach’s husband Devendra Shivach and a woman Ruby, whose brother Deepndra alias Dippan had allegedly been killed by Akshay in April 2019 following a dispute over running a canteen near a liquor shop in Tibra village.

Ruby is the mastermind of the murder case and she was arrested on September 8 from Kazam traffic intersection in Modinagar, said SP Jadaun, adding she had hired the assailants to take revenge of her brother's murder from Akshay..

