Ahead of monsoon session, Sonia leaves abroad for medical check-up; Rahul accompanies her

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday left abroad for "a routine follow up and medical check-up". She is accompanied by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Party sources said Sonia Gandhi left for the US on Saturday morning. They said she will not be present during the monsoon session of parliament beginning Monday and will return in about two weeks.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to return in a week and would take part in the monsoon session of parliament on his return. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet that Gandhi's routine follow up was deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up and medical check-up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern and good wishes," he said. Sonia Gandhi had on Friday effected a major reshuffle of AICC. While some new general secretaries and in-charges were appointed, changes were also made in the Congress Working Committee.

A six-member special committee was also formed to assist her. Sources said the committee will be in touch with her and will see regular work of the party. (ANI)