Indian in UAE returns bag containing USD 14,000, gold; honoured

Brigadier Yousef Abdullah Salim Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, awarded Gupta at the police station and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the community and police. It was not immediately known who was the owner of the bag.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:58 IST
Indian in UAE returns bag containing USD 14,000, gold; honoured
Retesh James Gupta, who lives in Dubai, was praised by the Dubai Police for his honesty and gave him a certificate of appreciation for being a responsible resident, Gulf News reported. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian in the UAE was honoured by the police for returning a bag containing USD 14,000 and gold, a media report said on Saturday. Retesh James Gupta, who lives in Dubai, was praised by the Dubai Police for his honesty and gave him a certificate of appreciation for being a responsible resident, Gulf News reported.

The bag he returned to the police contained USD 14,000 cash and gold worth 200,000 dirhams (USD 54,452), it said. Brigadier Yousef Abdullah Salim Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, awarded Gupta at the police station and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

It was not immediately known who was the owner of the bag. Gupta thanked the Dubai Police for awarding him, saying the gesture gave him pride and joy.

