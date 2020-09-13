Left Menu
Development News Edition

R'than govt enhances benefits under welfare scheme for journalists

In a review meeting of the department of Information and Public Relations, the chief minister approved the increase in the assistance amount for journalists from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in case of serious illness, it said. The CM also decided to enhance the monthly pension of veteran journalists from present Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and asked the officials to address other issues of journalists, including land allotment among others, the statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 00:35 IST
R'than govt enhances benefits under welfare scheme for journalists

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday decided to enhance the benefits given under the welfare schemes for journalists in the state, a statement said. In a review meeting of the department of Information and Public Relations, the chief minister approved the increase in the assistance amount for journalists from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in case of serious illness, it said.

The CM also decided to enhance the monthly pension of veteran journalists from present Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and asked the officials to address other issues of journalists, including land allotment among others, the statement said. Addressing the meeting, Gehlot said journalism is a powerful medium of service and the welfare of journalists should be the responsibility of the government. DIPR Commissioner Mahendra Soni gave a presentation on the works and vision of the department during the meeting, while DIPR minister Raghu Sharma suggested to improve the content and presentation of the magazine "Sujas". In another review meeting of the general administration department, the chief minister instructed officials to dispose of Nazul properties in a phased and time bound manner, the statement said. He also directed to prepare a report about the proper use of these properties in public interest, it said.

Gehlot asked the officials to go to Delhi and prepare a report about the properties of the state in Delhi. It was informed in the meeting that a software is being prepared for effective monitoring of state assets, the statement said..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Eagles RB Sanders (hamstring) out vs. Washington

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will not make the trip to Washington for Sundays season-opening game, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported. Sanders had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the Eagles, who will need...

U.N. steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.The U...

U.N. steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.The U...

Rays receive OF Gigliotti from Royals to complete trade

The Tampa Rays received outfielder Michael Gigliotti from Kansas City to complete a July 21 trade that allowed the Royals to have more options with right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. As a Rule 5 selection, Woods needed to remain on the Royals a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020