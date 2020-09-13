R'than govt enhances benefits under welfare scheme for journalists

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday decided to enhance the benefits given under the welfare schemes for journalists in the state, a statement said. In a review meeting of the department of Information and Public Relations, the chief minister approved the increase in the assistance amount for journalists from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in case of serious illness, it said.

The CM also decided to enhance the monthly pension of veteran journalists from present Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and asked the officials to address other issues of journalists, including land allotment among others, the statement said. Addressing the meeting, Gehlot said journalism is a powerful medium of service and the welfare of journalists should be the responsibility of the government. DIPR Commissioner Mahendra Soni gave a presentation on the works and vision of the department during the meeting, while DIPR minister Raghu Sharma suggested to improve the content and presentation of the magazine "Sujas". In another review meeting of the general administration department, the chief minister instructed officials to dispose of Nazul properties in a phased and time bound manner, the statement said. He also directed to prepare a report about the proper use of these properties in public interest, it said.

Gehlot asked the officials to go to Delhi and prepare a report about the properties of the state in Delhi. It was informed in the meeting that a software is being prepared for effective monitoring of state assets, the statement said..