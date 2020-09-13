3,139 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

As many as 3,139 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 30,072, the Kerala government informed. The total number of recoveries in the case stands at 77,702.

Meanwhile, India reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged and migrated and 78,586 deaths. (ANI)