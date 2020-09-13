Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain opposition rejects Israel normalisation, calls for resistance

Bahraini opposition groups have said they reject a decision by the Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel, with a leading Shi'ite cleric on Sunday calling on the people of the region to resist. Cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, living in Iran, said he was against normalisation between Arab countries and Israel, in a statement published by dissolved Bahraini opposition party al-Wefaq, a group close to Qassim.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:43 IST
Bahrain opposition rejects Israel normalisation, calls for resistance
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bahraini opposition groups have said they reject a decision by the Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel, with a leading Shi'ite cleric on Sunday calling on the people of the region to resist.

Cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, living in Iran, said he was against normalisation between Arab countries and Israel, in a statement published by dissolved Bahraini opposition party al-Wefaq, a group close to Qassim. The accords struck between Israel and the UAE last month, and between Israel and Bahrain on Friday, go against the will of the people, he said.

"There is a great divergence between the rulers and the ruled in thought, mind, aims and interests. Governments are experiencing a psychological defeat and want to impose it on the people, and the people have to resist this defeat," Qassim said. A group of Bahraini political and civil society associations, including the Bahrain Bar Association, on Sunday voiced their opposition to the deal in a joint statement.

"What results from normalisation will not enjoy popular backing, in line with what generations of Bahrainis have been brought up on in terms of adherence to the Palestinian cause," the statement said. The head of Bahrain's highest court ordered judiciary employees not to criticise government policy or express opinions harming national unity, al-Bilad newspaper reported on Sunday.

Bahrain's foreign minister said that Palestinian rights remained a priority for the kingdom. Bahrainis have previously criticised their government's engagements with Israel, including last June's conference in Manama to launch a U.S.-led $50 billion economic formula for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Parliament last April joined social media calls to stop Israeli business and government officials attending an international entrepreneurship conference. The delegation did not attend. Bahrain has had a Jewish population for decades, although emigration means it is small today.

A television period drama released this year by a Gulf network about the trials of a Jewish midwife in a multi-religious community took inspiration from real-life Jewish midwife Umm Jan who lived in Bahrain. Ebrahim Noonoo, the head of Bahrain's Jewish community, said the agreement would enable Israelis to come to Bahrain to visit its synagogue and cemetery, where family members may be buried.

"With this understanding comes new and open ideas that help us in finding solutions for any problems between Jews and Muslims," he said. Bahraini worker Ali Abdallah said he hoped the deal would help regional peace and stability and would facilitate all Muslims being able to pray at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Disney's 'Mulan' opens weak in China with $23.2 million at box offices

Walt Disney Cos live-action remake of Mulan pulled in 23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, a slow start for the big-budget epic about a Chinese folk hero in its most important theatrical market.The debut for Mulan fell sho...

Will take steps to get stay vacated: Maha CM on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take steps to get vacated the apex courts interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and job...

Huge quantity of banned cough syrup seized, 4 persons apprehended by BSF

Four persons including a Bangladeshi national were apprehended and a huge quantity of banned cough syrup phensedyl seized by BSF during separate raids in West Bengal, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday. It said that...

Death toll rises to 11, over 20 still missing in Central Nepal landslide

Death toll in Sindhupalchowk District of Central Nepal has risen to 11 while 20 are reported missing after landslide triggered by incessant rainfall over-night swept residential area. Preliminary report of Police stated that a total of 11 h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020